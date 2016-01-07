THE INTERNATIONAL EX LIBRIS EXHIBITION 2016 REQUIREMENTS

GRUPO PLATA ZACATECAS AND THE COLLECTIVE A3 CALL FOR THE INTERNATIONAL EX LIBRIS EXHIBITION 2016

Fantastic beings wholive in„The forest of Utopia”

REQUIREMENTS:

1. Every graphic artist can participate with a maximum of 5 pieces.

2. The pieces have to be delivered four times each one. They need to be signed and numbered, including the following data on the back: Name and address, technique, measures.

3. Each artist has to send a personal photo (black and white, not exceeding 4×5″).

4. All the Exlibris will be dedicated to a fantastic being of the region of origin of the participant.

5. The works can be carried out in any graphic technique.

6. The size of each piece can not exceed 15cm (side).

7. The paper can not be bigger than A4 (21.5 x 28cm)

8. On each piece, there has to be „Ex-libris” written on it.

9. The text of the mythological being that each author has chosen, has to be written in the mother tongue of the participant.

10. November 30th, 2016 is the deadline for reception.

11. The postal stamp on the pieces will be taken as a prove for the correct submission within the time frame of the deadline.

12. The pieces need to be sent to the following direction :

Emilio Carrasco Gutiérrez

Apartado postal No. 171

Colonia Centro

CP 98600, Guadalupe

Zacatecas

Mexico

13. The Exlibris will be exhibited in the gallery of temporary exhibitions of Grupo Plata Zacatecas, in the Municipal Institute of Culture of Guadalupe and in other spaces that are considered to be important for the diffusion of culture.

14. Each artist will receive a document of confirmation of participation and a catalogue. Information about the event, such as who the participants are, among other informations will be on the Internet.

15. The pieces will be part of the collection of the institutions that are funding the event.

16. Participating implies the acceptance of these terms.

17. For each accepted piece, the organizers commit themselves to give the best possible diffusion and to fill our Forest of the Utopia.